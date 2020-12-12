Share:

KASUR - A body of a teenager was found floating in a canal near here on Friday. According to police, some people spotted the body of a 14-year-old boy in BRB canal Gaddoki Pulli and informed the police. On information, Mustafabad police reached the spot and retrieved the body from canal and shifted to DHQ hospital Kasur.

The youth was identified as Nazir Ali, resident of Gaddoki village. Police was investigating.

1 killed in road accident

A man was killed in a collision between a truck and a tractor trolley near Noorpur canal here on Friday. According to police, a truck (LES-305) was heading towards Alahabad when it collided with a tractor trolley near Noorpur canal due to thick fog. Truck driver Wasim Khan died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital Kasur. Sadar police is investigating.

PITB launches e-stamping system record

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) launched e-stamping system to streamline the record and issued stamping smart cards to vendors in Kasur.

This was stated by Addition Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abid Hussain Bhatti while talking to media here on Friday. He said the system completely revamped the stamp issuance process, adding that it would help the buyers, sellers and investors to pay the stamp duty .He said that stamping smarts cards were issued to licensed vendors to save people from forgery. He urged citizens to buy stamp papers only from licensed vendors.