Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that training of Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel would enhance the standards of the aviation security in Pakistan. He also lauded the participation of women in the force.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief on Saturday attended the 48th Basic Aviation Security Course Passing out Parade held at Airport Security Force Academy, Karachi. A large number of serving and retired officials and families of passing out trainees witnessed the parade, it added.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, COAS Gen. Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the training and performance of the ASF trainees.

He congratulated the trainees and their families and distributed prizes among the position holders.

Earlier, Director General Airport Security Force Major General Zafar-ul-Haq received the Army Chief upon his arrival at the Academy.

The COAS later visited Headquarters of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, where he was received by Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari.

During interaction, COAS appreciated the contributions of Sindh Rangers in maintaining peace and stability in Karachi and paid homage to their sacrifices.

On arrival, Army Chief also laid wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhuda.