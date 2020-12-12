Share:

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki and Yemeni presidential advisor Abdul Malik al-Mikhlafi Friday condemned the controversial announcement of normalization of relations between Morocco and Israel.

“As a Tunisian citizen and a Maghrebian, I condemn the Moroccan administration's normalization with Israel at a time when Israeli illegal settlement and annexation activities and all kind of violations against Palestinian rights are on the rise,” Marzouki said on social media.

“The rights of the Palestinian people will continue to be bound by law and conscience,” al-Mikhlafi said on Twitter.

Al-Mikhlafi underlined that the Moroccan people reject normalization with Israel.