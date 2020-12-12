Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops started ceasefire violation in Hotspring Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) which resulted in the injury of a woman, media wing of the military said on Friday. “Indian troops started ceasefire violation in Hotspring Sector along LOC deliberately targeting civil population with mortars and heavy weapons. A 55 year old woman got injured due to unprovoked Indian firing,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations directorate. The injured woman was provided medical care immediately, ISPR said.