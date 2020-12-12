Share:

ISLAMABAD-The workers’ remittances maintained strong momentum in November and rose by 28.4 percent in the month compared to November 2019. The remittances in the corresponding month stood at $2.34 billion against $1.82 billion in November last year and $2.28 billion in October 2020, according to data released by State Bank of Pakistan on Friday.

The inflows remained above US$2 billion for a record 6th consecutive month.

On average, during first five months (Jul-Nov) of fiscal year 2020-21, the remittances grew by 26.9 percent to $11.77 billion as compared to $9.27 billion recorded during same period of last year.

A spokesman of the central bank said this significant growth reflected continued government and SBP efforts to formalize remittances under Pakistan Remittances Initiative (PRI), growing use of digital channels amid limited international travel, orderly exchange market conditions and improved global economic activity.

The country wise detail shows that the highest inflows came from Saudi Arabia as Pakistan received $615.1 million during November as compared to $490.8 million in November 2019 and $634.8 million in October 2020.

From UAE, the country received inflows increased from $459.8 million in November 2019 and $504.1 million in October 2020 to $519.5 million in the corresponding month of current year. The overseas Pakistanis living in USA dispatched $185.2 million compared to $130.9 million in November last year, whereas from UK, the workers’ remittances were recorded at $286.3 million against the $196.6m.

Similarly the cash inflow from European Union countries jumped from $141.2 million in November 2019 and $203.2 million in October this year to $219.3 million in November 2020.

From Australia the inflows jumped by about around 89 percent as they increased from $25.4 million in November last year to $48 million in same month of current year.

Likewise workers’ remittances in the corresponding month from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Canada, and Japan stood at $17.3 million, $8.2 million, $4.7 million, $41.3 million, and $7.2 million, respectively.

Meanwhile in his tweet, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that strong remittance flows were helping significantly the country’s external account. “The biggest vulnerability of Pakistan economy, its unsustainable high external debt, is being improved as a result of this excellent performance. Need to sustain this for achieving true economic independence,” he added.