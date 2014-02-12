ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for Turkey on Wednesday to attend trilateral summit of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkey. The summit, the 8th of its kind since 2007, is being held in the backdrop of the planned withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by end of this year. President Abduallah Gul will host a dinner at the Presidential Palace for the participants of the moot the same day. On February 13, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will have separate bilateral meetings with Turkey’s Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Abdullah Gul.