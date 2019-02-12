Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence against Women (Prevention and Protection) Bill was tabled in the KP Assembly on Monday.

The Assembly met with Speaker Mushtaq Ghani in the chair. The KP Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan tabled the bill, which states that any person who commits an act pursuant to sub-section (1) shall be deemed to have committed an offence and shall be liable to be punished with sentences carrying prison terms and fines as provided for the offences in the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 1860.

Furthermore, the bill recommended creating district protection committees in each district of the province.

These 10-member committees will be headed by the deputy commissioner of the relevant district and would including the district health executive officer, the social welfare district officer, the district public prosecutor, a representative of the district police and four representatives of the civil society.

The chairperson of the relevant district committee on the status of women will serve as member-cum-secretary of the committee. Moreover, a toll free number as well as shelter houses would also be setup at district levels.

Taking the floor, Sultan Muhammad Khan said that KP’s first ever burn centre had already been setup and made fully functional. He informed that the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would formally inaugurate the centre soon.

The JI MPA Inayatullah Khan demanded the government to carry out administrative and financial audit of Lady Reading Hospital. He alleged that recruitments in the LRH had been made on the basis of likes and dislikes thus; the government must investigate this matter formally.

The reflected income generation of the LRH was too little than that of the actual, it also needs a probe.

On his turn, opposition leader in the KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani alleged that MPA from district Chitral who belongs to the MMA was being treated indiscriminately by government officials which he termed regrettable.

This kind of attitude with opposition lawmakers must be stopped as all MPAs are equal whether they are from treasury of opposition benches. Later, the chair adjourned proceedings till Tuesday (today) 11am.