ISLAMABAD - A three-day food festival will start here at the Convention center from February 22 to 24, with an aim to offer a variety of culinary delights for food lovers of twin cities.

The event titled ‘Islamabad Taste Food Festival’ will provide quality and unique food experience for the people of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad till February 24.

With a variety of scrumptious food stalls and appetizing presentations by established and upcoming food chains, this is a welcoming move to let twin cities experience a unique food festival centered on the idea of creating one ultimate platform for people who love food, the organisers said.

A number of high end and well-reputed restaurants, cafes and food brands from the twin cities and other parts of the country will set up their food stalls at the activity area, providing high quality food to the visitors, the organisers added.

The stalls will offer food and cuisine from the most talented chefs to the most creative street vendors in an ambiance for food lovers, who can not only get inspiration from unique tastes but also learn from presentations and explore new ideas.

The festival will offer free entry to the families and general public of twin cities.