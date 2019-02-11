Share:

HAFIZABAD-A 10-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by a youth in Ghabrika village here the other day. Local police have registered a case against the accused but failed to arrest him.

According to a police source, the boy was on the way to his village from his dera when the accused identified as Safdar Ali forcibly took him to a nearby sugarcane field where he allegedly assaulted him.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against accused Hassan Ali of Mehdiabad on the charge of allegedly attempting to assault an eight-year-old boy in Vanike Tarar. The accused lured the boy to a deserted place near Mohallah Nawabpura where he attempted to assault him but due to his hue and cries, some villagers rushed to his rescue and in the meanwhile the accused managed his escape. The police have so far failed to arrest the accused.

STUDENTS YET TO GET

SCHOLARSHIP

The scholarship holders in eighth class examination held by Punjab Examination Commission in 2016 have not yet been disbursed the amount of scholarship, which was resented by the male and female students and their parents.

Vice President Punjab Teachers Union Muhammad Siddique has protested against non-payment of scholarship money to the students, which, he said, has discouraged the distinguished students. He said that scholarship holders were running from pillar to post to get the scholarship amount but to no avail. He demanded immediate payment of the scholarship amount to encourage the students.