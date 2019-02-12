Share:

ISTANBUL - The Turkish coast guards on Monday rescued 69 illegal immigrants, including 36 children, off Turkey’s Aegean coast.

The inflatable boat carrying the migrants lost control after the engine failure near the resort town of Kusadasi in the southwestern province of Aydin, the NTV broadcaster said.

The boat was about to sink when the coast guards arrived, the report said, noting that the migrants were trying to reach the Samos Island of Greece. The Aegean Sea was once the main route for migrants trying to sneak into Europe via Turkey. A deal signed between Ankara and the European Union in March 2016 has reduced the flow of illegal immigration.

Since the beginning of this year, 1,601 migrants have attempted to reach Greek islands via Turkey, down from 2,191 over the same period in 2018, according to figures released by the Turkish coast guard.

