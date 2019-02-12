Share:

LAHORE - Experts are expecting overall above normal rains and snowfall for the country during the ongoing month.

As per the experts, effectiveness of westerly disturbances will remain as per normal frequency in the South Asian region including Pakistan during February. The weather outlook produced, based on the global Climate Models for February 2019 indicates that Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) will persist along its neutral position. El Nino will remain in positive phase. North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) will be swinging along the neutral value during.

Based on the regional and global forcing factors, above normal rainfall is expected throughout the country. Mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan may receive above normal snowfall during the period. Day and nighttime temperatures will gradually increase in February.

The average nights temperatures are likely to be slightly above normal during the month.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather persisted across the country including Lahore on Monday.

Astore and Kalam remained the coldest places in the country where mercury dropped 09 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Skardu and Bagrote was recorded -08C, Gupis -06C, Malamjabba and Hunza -04C, Mirkhani, Drosh and Dir -03C, Rawalakot -02C, Parachinar and Murree -01C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 08C.

According to the experts, fresh westerly wave will enter western parts of the country today (Tuesday) and likely to persist upper parts till Friday.

Experts have forecast rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions and at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for Tuesday (today).

The westerly wave is likely to give rains in parts of the country including Lahore from Wednesday to Friday.