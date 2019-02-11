Share:

LONDON:-Albert Finney - who starred in films such as 'Tom Jones', 'Annie', 'The Dresser', 'Erin Brockovich' and 'Murder on the Orient Express' and 'Bourne' trilogy - has died at the age of 82 following a short illness. Albert Finney has died at the age of 82. The English actor - who starred in a host of critically acclaimed movies such as 'Tom Jones', 'Annie', 'Murder on the Orient Express' and 'Erin Brockovich' and more recently 'The Bourne' films and Bond flick 'Skyfall' - died peacefully after having a short illness, his family has confirmed.