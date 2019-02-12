Share:

LAHORE - Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig equally shared six wickets between them while Sidra Ameen struck a half-century as Pakistan women defeated the West Indies women by four wickets in the third and final ODI at the ICC Academy in Dubai to take the series 2-1.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman, the victory in the fourth round fixture of the ICC Women’s Championship has helped Pakistan women move ahead of the West Indies and England, and join India on 12 points. However, Pakistan is placed behind India in fourth position on net-run-rate. Australia leads the table, while New Zealand is second.

Nashra claimed three for 21 and Diana bagged three for 42 as the West Indies, electing to bat first, were skittled out for 159 in 47.3 overs. Sidra then led the run-chase with a gutsy 52 as Pakistan romped home with 16 balls and four wickets to spare. The match was attended by the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan.

This was Pakistan’s first series victory over the West Indies in 16 years and only their seventh ODI win in 26 matches. Overall, it was Pakistan’s 46th ODI win in 158 matches. The foundation of the series win was laid in Karachi when Pakistan won the third T20I on 3 February. Their 2-1 series win in Dubai reflects the impact the home series and win had on the overall confidence and motivation as Pakistan outclassed their more experienced and skilled team in an-round performance.

The series win was more special as Pakistan had come from behind. They were routed by 146 runs in the first match, before leveling the series with a 34-run victory. Sidra (96), Nida (81) and Diana (four for 34) had starred in the series leveling win on Friday.

On Monday, and after Diana Baig dismissed Kycia Knight in the first over of the match, West Indies recovered to 87 for two before being bundled out for 159 by losing their last seven wickets for 72 runs. Sandhu started the collapse when she dismissed Shemaine Campbell (26) to end the 52-run third wicket stand with Stafanie Taylor. Sandhu added the wicket of Natasha McLean, but when Taylor (52, 94b, 5x4) became Diana’s second scalp, the West Indies looked down and out at 131 for seven. However, Afy Fletcher (21) offered some resistance and added 28 runs with the last three batters.

Sidra Ameen led Pakistan’s run-chase when she scored 52 off 107 balls with five fours and put on three small but important partnerships. Sidra added 32 for the first wicket with Nahida Khan (15), 44 for the second wicket with Javeria Khan (24) and 46 for the fourth wicket with Nida Dar (26). West Indies’ Shakera Selman finished with two for 24, while Taylor followed up her half-century with two for 17.

Scorecard

WEST INDIES:

Kycia A Knight b Diana Baig 0

DJS Dottin run out 28

SR Taylor c & b Diana Baig 52

SA Campbelle st Sidra b Nashra 26

CN Nation c Nida b Kainat 3

NY McLean c Nahida b Nashra 2

CA Henry lbw b Aliya Riaz 6

ASS Fletcher not out 21

SC Selman b Nashra Sandhu 5

SS Connell c Sana b Diana Baig 2

K Ramharack b Sana Mir 1

EXTRAS: (b 4, lb 1, w 8) 13

TOTAL: (all out, 47.3 overs) 159

FOW: 1-1, 2-35, 3-87, 4-94, 5-100, 6-116, 7-131, 8-148, 9-155, 10-159.

BOWLING: Diana Baig 8-0-42-3, Sana Mir 9.3-1-26-1, Nida Dar 8-1-22-0, Nashra Sandhu 10-1-21-3, Kainat Imtiaz 8-0-23-1, Aliya Riaz 4-0-20-1.

PAKISTAN WOMEN:

Sidra Ameen lbw b Selman 52

Nahida Khan c Taylor b Selman 15

Javeria Khan c Connell b Taylor 24

Bismah Maroof lbw b Taylor 5

Nida Dar lbw b Dottin 26

Kainat Imtiaz not out 12

Aliya Riaz c & b Connell 5

Sana Mir not out 12

EXTRAS: (lb 1, w 11) 12

TOTAL: (6 wkts, 47.2 overs) 163

FOW: 1-32, 2-76, 3-82, 4-128, 5-132, 6-139.

BOWLING: SC Selman 10-2-24-2, SS Connell 7-0-31-1, K Ramharack 5-0-17-0, ASS Fletcher 7-0-23-0, DJS Dottin 8.2-1-38-1, CA Henry 3-0-12-0, SR Taylor 7-2-17-2.

TOSS: West Indies Women

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz

MATCH REFEREE: Muhammad Javed