Applications under Government Hajj Scheme will be received in the fourteen designated banks from 25th of this month to 6th of the next month.

According to Hajj policy released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 1, 84, 210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year.

Hajj scheme 2019 shall be implemented through Government and private Hajj Group Organizers with the ratio of 60:40.

Hajj dues under Government Scheme will be 436,975 rupees for Northeren region, which include Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Faisalabad Multan and Rahim Yar Khan, while 426,975 rupees will be received for Southern region, which include Karachi, Quetta and Sukkur.

Qurbani charges 19,451 rupees will be optional and there shall be no free Hajj this year.

The selection of Hujjaj under Government Scheme will be made through computerized balloting on 8th of the next month.

This year, 10,000 seats would be reserved for senior citizen above the age of 80 years.

Another 10,000 seats would be reserved for persons who have been unsuccessful in ballot continuously for the last three years.

Under Government scheme, 1.5 percent of the total seats will be reserved for hardship cases.

All the Hujjaj will be provided five liters of Zam Zam.