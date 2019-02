Share:

SIALKOT:- The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Monday foiled a gold trafficking bid and caught a passenger with gold worth Rs5.5 million here at Sialkot International Airport. The passenger was scheduled to go Saudi Arabia through a private airline's flight. ASF officials seized 860 grams of gold worth Rs.5.5 million from the passenger identified as Mohsin Sadique and arrested him.–

Later, the ASF handed over the accused to local police for further investigations.