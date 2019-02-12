Share:

LAHORE:- Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that all facilities would be provided to investors to make Punjab hub of economic activities. Talking to a delegation of Metro Cash and Carry led by Managing Director Marek Minciwicz at Civil Secretariat on Monday, he said steps were being taken for increasing investment in the province. Welcoming decision of setting up Metro store in Multan, he assured providing full support to the new initiative that would create job opportunities. Aslam Iqbal said that the new industrial policy would revolutionize the industrial sector. Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Sports Corporation Mian Mahmood also called on Aslam Iqbal.