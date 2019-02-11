Share:

Veteran actress Brigitte Nielsen has likened giving birth at the age of 54 to winning the lottery.

The Hollywood star - who gave birth to the youngest of her five children, Frida, seven months ago - has admitted that she and her husband Mattia Dessi are extremely fortunate, having spent more than a decade trying to conceive via IVF treatment.

Brigitte - who also has kids Julian, 34, Killian, 29, Aaron, 25, and Raoul, 23, from previous relationships - said: ''I was always like: 'I want to do it until there are no more embryos left.' Somebody has to win the lottery.''

However, the actress - who turned 55 in July - admitted that IVF is not something that every woman will be able to cope with. Brigitte described undergoing IVF treatment as an emotionally ''devastating'' experience.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, she shared: ''You're on a lot of medication. It is very expensive. Hormones will do different things to different women ... you always think you're going to get pregnant, but most of the time, the phone call comes and it's: 'I'm sorry.' It is devastating.

''The partner you're with has to be on-board as much as you, unless you're a woman who wants to have a baby on your own. You have to stay realistic and, if you're older, the odds are against you.'' Brigitte's pregnancy announcement sparked a debate about older mothers.

But the 'Creed II' star is delighted that she's inspired other women to also pursue their dreams of motherhood. She said: ''I get a lot of letters and emails from women, so excited that I've given them the courage.

''Some find it ridiculous, some find it awful, and some love it. I don't really think it's anyone's business. It's my husband and my life and we love what we do.''