BAHAWALPUR-Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal acknowledged the role of media in promoting Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally from a local event to an international sports event, and also in promoting Great Cholistani Culture and thousands of years old Hakra Civilization at international level.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the unveiling ceremony of 14th Jeep Rally's Trophy in Bahawalpur here. He said that in a short span of time Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally has emerged into an international sports event; when it was started it consisted of 100 kilometres but now its track has gone up to 500 kilometres spanning three districts for which media, Tourism Development Corporation, Pakistan Army, and Divisional and District Administration deserve appreciation because their efforts have made it possible.

Earlier, Punjab Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Ahmed Malik said that Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally has become the identification of the area which has introduced this area to the world. He added that it has become a biggest brand of Punjab Tourism Development Corporation.

At this time, famous Desert Jeep Rally Champion Nadir Magsi said that Pakistan has best suitable areas for this sport; and in holding this event, services of Government and private sectors including Nawab Family cannot be overlooked.

President 4x4 Club Mehmood Majeed said that they remain vigilant in Cholistan until the arrival of the last vehicle during the jeep rally and serve alongside Government departments.

Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally will start from 14th February and conclude on 17th February for which all programs have been finalised. The inauguration ceremony will be held on 14th February followed by vehicle registration and qualifying round, Musical Night in which several singers will perform, on 15th of February 1st round of Prepared Category that will be followed by formal ceremonies including Kids Show, Qawali Mehfil, dancing horse, camel, Kabbadi matches, fireworks and musical night. On 16th of February stock category first round that will be followed by cultural night and fireworks while on the 17th of February Main event will be held.