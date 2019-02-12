Share:

LAHORE - Dacoits on Monday continued their looting spree and made off with cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth millions of rupees from different parts of the metropolis.

Police sources revealed that gunmen riding on motorcycles also robbed families on busy roads in the city despite massive police patrolling.

According to sources, four gunmen barged into the house of Arshad in Shadman police precincts and fled after collecting cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 430,000.

Similarly, three men equipped with pistols forced their entry into the house of Khalid in Nawab Town and snatched away cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 320,000.

Mushtaq riding on a motorcycle along with his wife was going to a nearby market when two motorcyclists stopped him on a busy road in the Factory Area police limits. The robbers held up the couple at gunpoint and snatched away cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 315,000.

Two motorcyclists equipped with a pistol stopped Azhar and his family in Mustafabad police area. The couple was deprived of cash, mobile phones, and gold ornaments worth Rs 120,000.

Two robbers held up Waseem and his wife at gunpoint in Ichhra and fled after snatching cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 170,000. Also, two motorcyclists held up Yousaf and his wife at gunpoint in the limits of South Cantonment police and snatched away cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 80,000.

Two robbers held up a motorcyclist, Husnain Akhtar, at gunpoint in Gujjarpura. He was deprived of Rs 36,000 and a mobile phone.

Gunmen riding on motorcycles also looted cash and mobile phones from Khawar, Feroz, and Yasir in the limits of Ravi Road, Kot Lakhoat, and Lower Mall police vicinities.

Meanwhile, two cars were driven away from Batapur and Sarwar Road police limits while three motorcycles were stolen away from Mughalpura, Gulshan-e-Ravi, and Race Course. The police were investigating the incidents.

Two arrested for selling properties on bogus papers

The Lahore’s Anti-Corruption Establishment on Monday claimed to have arrested two fraudsters who deprived several families, including widows, of their properties by preparing fake documents.

According to official sources, the main suspect Haider Ali in connivance with Qamar Uddin sold the properties of a widow in Chunian district Kasur. They prepared bogus documents and sold the properties to third party through fake owners. Qamar Uddin is said to be Head Clerk of the Town Committee.

An official said that both the accused were involved in the real estate business and they had deprived people of their belongings by using fake documents.

While taking action on public complaints, Director (ACE) Asghar Ali Joiya ordered the ACE staff to investigate the allegation and bring the culprits to justice. The ACE team raided in the outskirts of Lahore on early Monday and arrested both the suspects.

They were sent to the lockup after the anti-corruption authority registered a case against them. Further investigation was underway.