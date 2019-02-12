Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday warned of stern action against the police officials and men who committed criminal negligence in shifting an injured alleged robber Irshad Ranjhani that resulted in his death.

He said this while speaking at the floor of the Sindh Assembly over a point of order raised by MMA lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed regarding killing of an alleged robber Irshad Ranjhani near Bhens Colony.

The chief minister after getting ascent from the assembly said that he would take action against the police officials and people who have committed criminal negligence that resulted in death of a person.

“We will have to confront it and change police laws,” he said and added that the government had approached the apex court to review laws but unfortunately it was turned down. He however said that they would again approach the apex court and would also hold meetings with the chief justices of the higher judiciary to inform them that if reforms are not introduced then it could lead to a police state.

“We should not compare police with military as the latter is tasked to fight with enemies of the country while the former is tasked for safeguarding the people of the state.”

There should be a political oversight so that they could carry out their functions properly, he said. He termed it a tragic incident and said that it had moved him a lot and therefore they have tried to tell police to regard humanity at first priority. “There need to change the mindset of police,” he said.

He further announced that if FIR is not lodged against those who responsible then I would personally get it registered on his behalf. “On one hand we are passing law to provide treatment to injure in any hospital and on other hand, the police that is tasked to safeguard people is shifting an injured person with five bullet injuries to police station,” he said and added that it would not be allowed.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also informed that he had written a strongly worded letter to the Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and expressed displeasure over the unprofessional handling of the case.

I have directed the police chief to submit a report within 48 hours over the incident.

In his letter, Shah said Abdul Rahim Shah had apparently acted like the judge, jury and the executioner at the scene and violently flaunted the rule of the gun at the crime scene.

Shah had not allowed anyone at the site of the incident to take the now deceased individual to the hospital, he wrote.

The letter stated that even if the claim of Abdul Rahim Shah comes out as true after the investigation, the law does not give him licence to kill and take law into his hands. The chief minister wrote that the incident had shaken the writ of the state and dented the confidence of the people in the government’s ability to protect and safeguard their lives.

Lamenting the police force, the chief executive of the province said that the force had exhibited an irresponsible attitude and had not reached the scene in time, which resulted in the victim succumbing to his gunshot wounds before being shifted to the hospital.

“Despite the police exercising complete autonomy in its administrative affairs, its efficiency in the discharge of duties, as evidenced by this incident, is “sub-optimal and leaves a lot of room for further improvement”.

He observed that the handling of the incident had “cast serious doubts” on the professionalism and efficiency of the police force.

People have started asking “tough questions” about the performance of the police in handling an incident, which may have the “potential of flaring up ethnic emotions and discontent, he warned. The chief minister reminded IG Imam that the superintendence of police and security situation in Sindh vests in the provincial government. “I must remind you that the police force was entrusted operational independence by the Sindh High Court for the purpose of improvement in the efficiency,” the chief minister wrote.

“As chief executive of the province, I shall not act as a bystander and watch the fiasco like above to shatter the image of the provincial government,” he asserted.

Furthermore, he asked the IGP Imam to fix responsibility on the “delinquent officials” who “mishandled the entire incident from the beginning”.

Meanwhile, protest were also reported at Karsaz and Karachi Press Club from civil society and political parties over killing of Irshad Ranjhani in what they called an extrajudicial killing. They demanded the provincial government to bring those behind his killing to justice.