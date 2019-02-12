Share:

Shaukat Khanum Hospital holds 6th ‘Festival of Life’

LAHORE (PR): The 6th Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) ‘Festival of Life’ was held at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital grounds in Lahore, in collaboration with ‘The Friends of Shaukat Khanum’ and leading fashion and entertainment fraternity. A large number of people from different walks of life participated in this colorful event.

It was an all-day carnival for families, full of family fun, fashion, festivities and compassion across all age groups, for a great cause. A number of celebrities including Shaan Shahid, Faisal Rehman and Muniba Mazarito were present to show their support to the noble cause. As per previous iterations of the Festival, the event included an exciting fashion lounge by celebrated designers. Clothes were donated by over 50 leading designers and retail brands across Pakistan with event attendees able to purchase these top brands at huge discounts.

There was also a food court with dozens of food stalls, a spacious Children’s Play Area with a lot of fun filled activities including jumping castles, mini golf, train, merry go round, face painting, etc. The event was fueled by a fiery musical a performance by Laal Band.

It is worth mentioning that all proceeds raised from the festival are utilized for the treatment of under privileged cancer patients.

Spiced Honey unveiled by AkzoNobel’s Dulux

LAHORE (PR): Spiced Honey has been unveiled by AkzoNobel’s Dulux brand as the Colour of the Year for 2019, following expert research into global trends, insights and consumer behaviours.

Taking inspiration from Honey itself, Colour of the Year 2019 has a warm amber tone. It is versatile and contemporary, perfectly capturing this year’s theme, “let the light in”. The colour complements a wide variety of life and interior styles and expresses the new sense of optimism felt throughout our global trend research.

AkzoNobel comes up with a colour each year to set the interior and exterior colour trends and themes globally. “Our colors begin their journey at the Global Aesthetic Center, which has been responsible for trend analysis, color research, color design and art direction at AkzoNobel for over 25 years,” explained Heleen van Gent, Creative Director of AkzoNobel’s Global Aesthetic Center.

Top design professionals from all over the world are invited each year to come together to capture the mood of the moment. Spiced Honey is a shade that can reflect multiple emotions and moods depending on the light and colours surrounding it. It is a shade that can be reassuring and exhilarating, rejuvenating and soothing.

Bayer holds event

LAHORE (PR): As part of its community outreach efforts, Bayer Pakistan – Crop Science organised a Nutritional Awareness Day at a local government school at Manga, Lahore.

Students from the Institute of Diet & Nutritional Sciences, University of Lahore were invited to impart knowledge and information pertaining to healthy diet and hygiene. The young boys and girls participated in fun activities that stressed the importance of a healthy, balanced diet, and received healthy snacks, milk box and nutrition charts to take home.

Cheetay.pk making strides in creating loyalty through Xoom

LAHORE (PR): Cheetay.pk is on its way to revolutionising the e-commerce industry by providing not only prompt delivery of food from over 450 restaurants in Lahore but books from renowned book stores, health & beauty products from the best pharmacies and groceries at the customer’s doorstep. Having already created an indelible mark by being customer centric and enhancing the e-commerce experience, they plan to further facilitate the customers by launching Cheetay Xoom.

Xoom is an initiative powered by cheetay.pk to take convenience to the next level. The premise is simple; the customers will be given a onetime price package to subscribe to for unlimited free delivery throughout the year from an exclusive list of restaurants. This will enable the customers to prepay a stipulated amount in advance eliminating the need to pay delivery charges for every order they place.

CarFirst’s Dost Programme

LAHORE (PR): CarFirst, Pakistan’s leading used car online auction and trading platform, launched their Dost Programme in January, an incentive program open to everyone who wishes to help their friends sell their cars to CarFirst. Over 8000 people signed up for the program within weeks of its launch.

The Dost Program an incentive program is open to every city in Pakistan. Anyone can become a CarFirst Dost by registering online, free of cost and start receiving cash rewards for each car sold to CarFirst via their reference. For the CarFirst Dost, the first car sold with his or her reference gets Rs. 3,000, the second Rs. 9,000, and the first payout is made as soon as the first two cars are purchased. For every subsequent car, the CarFirst Dost will earn Rs. 6,000, with chances of unlocking additional rewards and bonuses by achieving target milestones. Incentives are earned only when the car is purchased by CarFirst.