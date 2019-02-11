Share:

MULTAN-Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan's prevailing financial crisis is the outcome of wrong policies and decisions of the previous governments.

Talking to the media here on Monday, he said that Rs30,000 billion loan was taken in the past and the today's government is compelled to pay interest on these loans. He said that the PTI leadership has the capability to steer the country out of prevailing crisis and people would soon see a comprehensive financial reform. Answering a question, he said that whenever Aleem Khan was summoned, he appeared before NAB. He added that Aleem Khan set a good example by resigning from his office. Answering another question, he said that at a time when opposition blamed that one-sided accountability is being done, Aleem Khan's arrest proved that the institutions are independent.

To a question on provincial secretariat issue, he said that difference of opinion is beauty of democracy. He said that consultation with the members of assembly is underway on the issue and a unanimous decision would be made soon. He declared that the South Punjab secretariat would start functioning from July 1. About his differences with federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, he said that Cheema is his brother and there are no any differences.

He said that the government wants to offer all facilities at prisons so that the prisoners could play a positive role in the society after coming out. He disclosed that water filtration plants are being installed at all jails of the country by Sarwar Foundation. He said that clean drinking water is the basic right of every citizen and the government has constituted Punjab Aab Pak authority to ensure potable water supply to the citizens. He said that billions were spent on water supply schemes in the past but 90 percent projects were non-functional today while their funds were misappropriated. He regretted that about two million people died every year in Pakistan due to consuming contaminated water. He said that over 70 years have passed since the country came into being but we still failed to provide clean water to the people. He said that during a visit of a prison in Karachi he was told that a prisoner had served his term in 2011 but he was not released for non-payment of fine. He declared that the government would introduce an official mechanism to pay the fine of such inmates from national exchequer. He revealed that Sarwar Foundation would set up handicraft centres in women jails in Punjab.

Meanwhile, addressing PTI workers, he said that the Chief Minister Punjab discharged his responsibilities with utmost commitment and it was a source of pride that Prime Minister Imran Khan selected an MPA from South Punjab. He said that workers were the most precious asset of the party and committees were being constituted in each district on order of Prime Minister to accommodate the workers. He declared that now the decisions would be made in Multan instead of Islamabad and Lahore. "They'll be consulted on all issues and their recommendations will be given priority," he declared.

He declared that the names of party office bearers would be announced within a day or two. He said that PTI was the name of a movement and we needed to strengthen it. He declared that the workers would be given preference on MPAs in the making of party set up. He said that the doors of Governor House were open to all workers. He asked workers to disseminate party message to all households.