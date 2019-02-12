Share:

MELBOURNE - Australia’s Ashleigh Barty continued her bright start to the season by winning all three of her Fed Cup ties to send the United States crashing out of the team tournament. The world No 13, who reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at her home Australian Open last month, beat Madison Keys and Sofia Kenin in the singles before teaming up with Priscilla Hon in the decisive doubles tie to seal a tense 3-2 win in Asheville, North Carolina. “It’s the best feeling in the world, to be honest,” Barty told reporters. “No matter what the crowd is like, when you’re playing with Australia written on your back, wearing the green and gold, it’s the best feeling, regardless if you’re home or away.” Australia sealed their first semifinals berth since 2014 and will meet Belarus at home in April.