Peshawar - Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan has assumed the charge of Inspector General of Police Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in a ceremony held at Central Police Office Peshawar on Monday.

Upon arrival at the police headquarters, he was received by high rank police officers posted at CPO. A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to him. Later, he also laid floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhadda at CPO and offered Fateha for police martyrs.

Dr Naeem Khan joined Police Service of Pakistan through CSS in 1987. Before his posting as Inspector General of Police Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Naeem Khan, a grade-22 officer, was serving as IGP Azad Kashmir.

During his service, he performed his duty as ASP Gujranwala, Saddar Attock and Nawankot Lahore. He also served as SP Cantt, Lahore, District SP Nowshera and Kohat, SP Crime Branch, SSP Highway Patrolling Police Rawalpindi, SSP/AIG Islamabad Police and DPO Sargodha. He also proved his mettle as Deputy Director National Police Academy, Deputy Director FIA, Deputy Director General and Joint Director General Intelligence Bureau.

He also served as Regional Police Officer Hazara, Additional IG Operations and Additional IG Commandant Elite Force. He has participated/completed in various professional courses inside and outside the country.

Later on, presiding over an introductory meeting of high ranking police officers posted in CPO he said “we must stand up as a team and everyone has to contribute to see the force successful in combating confronting challenges.”

“We all should be loyal to the state and focused on our job and everything should be done in a very transparent and ordinary manner and we must come up to the attached expectations of the general public through better service delivery,” he said.

He also paid rich tributes to the precious sacrifices of the force by saying that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was a brave and committed force and have written the golden history of police with their blood.

“I am proud to lead this force and we must learn from their sacrifices by exhibiting valour, courage, and devotion to duty and contribute for betterment of the society,” remarked Dr. Naeem Khan. He added that we need hardwork, sincerity, integrity and total commitment to follow the footprints of these great police heroes. He assured that every individual would be valued for his best efforts and meaningful contribution for the force.