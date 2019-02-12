Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on Commerce, Textile, Industry
During a news conference in Islamabad, he said that the exports have been increased by four percent in the first seven months of the current fiscal year and the imports have been decreased by five percent
He said the result of currency devaluation will be visible on exports trajectory in the coming five months. The Advisor expressed confidence that exports will increase and imports further decrease this year.
Regarding the duties imposed on luxury items, he said that positive effects have been observed by such a move. He said that the ban on the import of furnace oil and non-essential food items has also benefitted the economy.
He said that certain policies of the previous government had been detrimental
He said the imports squeezing policy is paying the dividend and expressed the confidence that its results will be far more encouraging in the next five months. Responding to a question, the Adviser rejected reports that the IMF chief during his talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Dubai set the condition of increase in power and gas tariff for the bailout package.