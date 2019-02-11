Share:

NEW YORK-'Baby Driver' director Edgar Wright has revealed he is very interested in making a biopic that tells the story of British rock band The Kinks and the tempestuous relationship between brothers Ray and Dave Davies. Edgar Wright wants to make a Kinks biopic.

The 'Baby Driver' filmmaker has revealed he was at one point in talks to direct Queen movie 'Bohemian Rhapsody' - which originally had Bryan Singer at the helm before he was fired and replaced by Dexter Fletcher - and although he didn't get that job, he is be interested in telling a different musical tale and thinks the British group's rise to success and the tempestuous relationship between brothers and bandmates Ray and Dave Davies would be a very interesting subject for a film.

Speaking to Empire magazine, he said: ''I did go in and have a meeting about the Queen film a couple of times. It wasn't like I was offered it, and ultimately, it was something where I couldn't do both that and 'Baby Driver' so it didn't go very far. I'm obviously a fan of the music.

''In terms of people who haven't had one done, I think The Kinks would be an interesting movie because they've got an interesting story. ''What song would I use for the title? Maybe 'All Day and All of The Night.' ''

The 44-year-old director has been kept busy with another musical project, a feature-length documentary on Sparks and though it's presented him with a different way of working, he's enjoying spending hours and hours doing research on the 'This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us' hitmakers.

He said: ''It's a very different process. I've really enjoyed doing the interviews - I think I've done about 30 and not just with members of Sparks and colleagues of them, but other artists that Sparks has inspired. Everyone from members of the Sex Pistols to Sonic Youth to Duran Duran to Squeeze to Red Hot Chili Peppers.

''I interviewed Todd Rundgren and that was amazing but I was sort of overwhelmed by that. Because there's so much career of his - if something came up, I wanted to make sure I'd done my due diligence.''