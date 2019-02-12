Share:

LAHORE: After taking charge as Minister for Environment, Muhammad Rizwan visited Environment Protection Department on Monday. He met with entire staff and also visited Air, Waste and Water Labs. Secretary Dr Zafar Nasrullah Khan briefed the minister about functions of the department. He said that Punjab Clean Air Commission was already working while committees had been established at tehsil and district level for monitoring measures to control environmental pollution. The minister directed devising a sustainable policy for controlling smog. He assured full support to measures for controlling ever increasing pollution.