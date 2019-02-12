Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) MNA Asad Mehmood, son of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Monday unanimously elected as National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony chairman.

The first meeting of the committee to elect its chairman was held in the Parliament House this evening, a press release said.

MNA Shagufta Jumani proposed the name of Asad Mehmood for the chairmanship. MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali and all other members of the committee seconded the proposal. No other name was proposed by anyone in the meeting.

The committee members congratulated Asad Mehmood and assured him their cooperation and showed their concerns upon the increased Hajj expenditures. The meeting decided to discuss the issue of increased Hajj expenditures in next meeting to be held on February 20.

In the beginning, National Assembly Secretariat Special Secretary Qamar Sohail Lodhi explained the purpose of the meeting and elucidated the process of the election of the chairman of the committee.

The meeting was attended by Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai, Mujahid Ali, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Aftab Jehangir, Shunila Ruth, Chaudhry Faqir Ahmad, Begum TahiraBokhari, Kiran Imran Dar, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, MaharIrshad Ahmad Khan, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Shagufta Jumani, Asad Mehmood and Shahida Akhtar Ali. In addition, Chief Whip MNA Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar was also present in the meeting.

Najeeb elected to chair committee on education

National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training has elected Najeeb uddin Awaisi as its new Chairman of the committee. The Committee took this decision in its meeting held here at Parliament House on Monday.

Najeeb uddin Awaisi is MNA of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and belongs to Bahawalpur.