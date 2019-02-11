Share:

SIALKOT-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formed special teams to ensure early arrest of as many as 300 notorious human traffickers from Gujranwala Division's all six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts, as arrest these "most wanted" human traffickers has become a challenge for the agency,

According to senior FIA officials, the FIA teams have approached the Nadra for cancellation of the passports and CNICs of these human traffickers to restrict their movement.

The officials informed that names of these most wanted human traffickers have been put in the fresh lists compiled by the FIA.

These accused have been involved in sending innocent people abroad illegally after getting big amounts from them by showing them golden dreams of their future abroad.

Officials revealed that a vigorous crackdown would very soon be launched across the region to ensure arrest of these human traffickers, their agents and even sub-agents.

The FIA has so far arrested 100 human traffickers out of total 400 and early arrest of the rest 300 notorious human traffickers has become a big challenge for the FIA.

As many as 170 youths, belong to the region and adjoining districts, have died while going to Turkey, Greece, Iran and other countries illegally over the past two years.

E&T DEPT SWOOPS ON DEFAULTERS

Special recovery teams of the Excise and Taxation Department have sealed as many as 123 different properties for non-payment of taxes across Gujranwala Division, during a crackdown launched on defaulters.

Senior E&T Department officials informed that the teams have also impounded as many as 82 different vehicles for non-payment of token fees and taxes.