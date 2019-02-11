Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-Police arrested four Afghan nationals residing and labouring in Rajanpur Kalan, some 34km from here.

These Afghan nationals were disclosed themselves when they went to a cell phone shop at Rajanpur Kalan Town to buy new SIM cards. The shop owner demanded CNIC cards from them; but when they refused, he became vigilant and informed the police.

According to the FIR, Nazir Kakar, Shaista Khan Kakar, residents of Qudous Colony Kabul, Umar Doulatzai of Mazar-e-Sharif and Khaiyal Muhammad of Ghazni Kandhar laboured at a brick kiln of Ch Rajab Ali on Ronda Pull Khaido Road near Rajanpur Kalan.

When police investigated about their documents of stay in Pakistan, they could not produce any visa or permission letter to stay here. Police arrested them and registered an FIR at Abadpur police station against them under section 14 Foreigner Act No.13 of 1946. Police spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa told the media that four Afghan nationals were presented before the area magistrate who sent all the accused to jail in judicial lockup.