LAHORE - The Asma Jahanghir Legal Aid Cell, the Lahore High Court Bar Association and the Pakistan Bar Council paid tributes to Asma Jahangir on her first death anniversary on Monday.

A ceremony was held at the Lahore High Court where participants resolved to carry Asma’s mission forward for the rule of law, democracy and justice.

Members of the legal community expressed their commitment to fight for democratic rights. Senior bar leaders stated that Asma struggled so that political parties can flourish, the provinces can exercise their rights and there is freedom of expression, and farmers and labourers get their rights so that Pakistan can have a robust civil society.

Representative from the European delegation Javeria Kabani Rizvi stated that the European Union was proud to support the Asma Jahangir conference, which was held in October 2018 as it provided a platform for values of democracy and freedom of expression.

Former chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan I. A. Rehman talked about the institution set up by Asma for the promotion of rights of the most marginalized people in society and for bravely raising her voice against dictatorships and freedom of speech.

Lahore High Court Justice Baqir Najfi spoke about Asma’s devotion to the rule of law and her immense contribution to the legal community in Pakistan, both lawyers and judges.

Asma’s daughter Sulema Jahangir spoke about Asma’s life, saying the legal community was like her family and she felt the pain of her fellow colleagues and the sacrifices they made during the lawyers’ movement. She stated that her mother wanted the lawyers to continue their struggle to uphold democracy.

#AsmaJahangir remained top trend on twitter and Twitterati paid glowing tributes t the late human rights defender.

Daughter of Asma Jahangir Munizae Jahangir said that Asma has left a huge void in Pakistan and there are many who miss her voice for justice and freedom.

Politician Afrasiab Khattak tweeted, “People all over Pakistan miss Asma Jahangir in their struggle against the dark forces of oppression and authoritarianism. Her legacy of democratic struggle is the light that will show the path”.

Awami National Party Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Husain on his twitter handle @MianIftikharHus said: “We will remember Asma Jahangir’s courage, boldness, struggle for human rights as well as for democracy”.