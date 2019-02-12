Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the government will increase the expenses of Hajj in compulsion.

He said this in his meeting with Members National Assembly (MNAs) from Rawalpindi division including Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Federal Minister Health Amir Kayani Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry was also present in the meeting. The lawmakers apprised the prime minister about issues of the constituencies.

PM Imran Khan while directing the parliamentarians said that the issues of masses should be resolved on priority basis, adding that efforts were underway to bring positive change in the lives of the general public.