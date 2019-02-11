Share:

SIALKOT-The government has planned shifting all offices of government departments, educational institutions and hospitals to solar energy under the energy preservation campaign in Gujranwala Division's all six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

According to senior officials, the Gepco has started working on the plan.

The officials informed that in the first phase, all educational institutions and hospitals would be shifted to solar energy during the upcoming summer season. The officials argued that solar energy is a very successful system for producing cheap electricity besides helping to make up for the shortage of electricity in a better way.

23 KITE BAN VIOLATORS NABBED

The police have arrested as many as 23 more accused for selling, purchasing and flying kites during a crackdown on them in various parts of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here on Monday.

According to senior police officials, the police have sent the accused behind the bars after registration of separate cases against them.