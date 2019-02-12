The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has stressed upon the government to focus on renewable energy as the country has tremendous potential to generate power through wind, hydro and solar.
The renewable energy would bring manifold benefits to the national economy as it would reduce
RCCI president Malik Shahid Saleem while talking to the delegation of
The government could reduce its reliance on expensive power plants and fossil fuel imports in
He also referred to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) report where it stated that Pakistan’s current power mix has an over-reliance on outdated fossil fuels technology and seasonal hydro-power generation, roughly split in a ratio of 70:20:10, being 70pc thermal and 20pc hydro, with nuclear power making up most of the rest.
Malik Shahid Saleem asked
On this occasion, RCCI inked a memorandum of understanding with NINGBO green Light Solar aimed to provide green and
Under the agreement, both parties will cooperate in organizing awareness drives, seminars
Senior Vice President Muhammad Badar Haroon, Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi, former presidents, Najam Rehan, Dr. Shimail Daud and members of the RCCI also witnessed the signing ceremony.