The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has stressed upon the government to focus on renewable energy as the country has tremendous potential to generate power through wind, hydro and solar.

The renewable energy would bring manifold benefits to the national economy as it would reduce cost of doing business, promote industrialization, encourage investment, create plenty of new jobs and enhancing exports.

RCCI president Malik Shahid Saleem while talking to the delegation of local company, “NINGBO green Light Solar”, said that green energy sources like wind and solar were getting key focus on the global level as they were viable sources of energy at affordable cost.

The government could reduce its reliance on expensive power plants and fossil fuel imports in favour of cleaner, more accessible electricity for people and businesses, he added.

He also referred to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) report where it stated that Pakistan’s current power mix has an over-reliance on outdated fossil fuels technology and seasonal hydro-power generation, roughly split in a ratio of 70:20:10, being 70pc thermal and 20pc hydro, with nuclear power making up most of the rest.

Malik Shahid Saleem asked Government to adopt IEEFA’s proposed energy model to 2030, aimed at providing a cheaper, more diversified electricity generation system for Pakistan and therefore greater energy security, is roughly split in a ratio of 30:30:30:10 between 30pc renewables, 30pc thermal, 30pc hydro, and 10pc nuclear power.

On this occasion, RCCI inked a memorandum of understanding with NINGBO green Light Solar aimed to provide green and environment friendly energy to RCCI Industrial Estate Rawat. CEO NINGBO Muhammad Qasim and President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem signed and exchange MOU documents.

Under the agreement, both parties will cooperate in organizing awareness drives, seminars and workshop on renewable energy.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Badar Haroon, Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi, former presidents, Najam Rehan, Dr. Shimail Daud and members of the RCCI also witnessed the signing ceremony.