LAHORE - The historical Hamdan Aibak Polo Cup 2019 will roll into action today (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

According to Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, total five teams have participating in the 14-goal tournament, where top national and international players have also been exhibiting their prowess. The teams have been divided into two pools as pool A consists of Diamond Paints/Newage, Olympia and Pebble Breakers while pool B comprises Barry’s and Master Paints Black.

The inaugural match of the high-goal event will be contested between Diamond Paints/Newage and Olympia today (Tuesday) at 2:00 pm while Barry’s and Master Paints Black will vie against each other in the second encounter of the day at 3:00 pm. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday (February 17).

Highlighting the history of the tournament, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana said: “The Aibak Cup is dedicated to the memory of Qutubuddin Aibak, who was of Central Asian descent and became the Afghan Emperor Muhammed Ghauri’s most trusted general. In early 1200’s Emperor Ghauri appointed Qutubuddin Aibak as his “Naib us Sultanat’ in India at the grand darbar in Lahore. Upon Ghauri’s death in 1206, the kingdom’s Central Asian territories were captured by the Mongol warlord Genghis Khan, but Aibak retained the lower kingdom and became ruler of the territories which now cover the areas of modern day Afghanistan, Pakistan & Northern India.

“He spent his time between Lahore & Delhi, where he also built the Qutub Minar, now a world heritage site. Sultan Qutubuddin Aibak died in Lahore in 1210 in an accident while playing polo.

He was buried in Lahore near the Anarkali bazaar,” he said and added: “Thrilling and exciting polo will be witnessed during the week-long event, which has the participation of the country’s top-notch polo stars,” said Atif Tiwana.