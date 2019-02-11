Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF-The administration of Sharaqpur Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, especially Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Ghulam Mustafa, has been praised for ensuring the availability of all modern facilities at the hospital.

According to the hospital administration, a well-equipped operation theatre has been established and made operational. The first successful C-section has also been done. Locals have paid tributes to MS Dr Ghulam Mustafa for this great effort because earlier they had to go to Lahore or some other city for operation. Now, they won't have to suffer the hardships of travel, for they will have the facility of operation at their home district. All specialist doctors will always be available at the hospital for the treatment of patients.

According to Dr Ghulam Mustafa, there are 60 beds for patients in the hospital; and almost 1,000 patients visit the hospital daily for checkup. He said at least 200 patients are of emergency cases; almost 200 patients come for lab tests; and four or five patients are operated daily. He added that about 200 patients come for dental treatment. The women patients have a separate ward. He stated: "Almost Rs60,000 have been spent to establish and equip a big room for female emergency ward. Daily two or three emergency cases are referred to Lahore or other big city hospital for treatment if they are very serious."

Dr Ghulam Mustafa told The Nation about new programmes which are about to start in Sharaqpur THQ Hospital. Gene Xpert test is one of these programs. He said that he was trying his best to setup a Nursery Ward for the infants/newborn babies and a dialysis centre was also on the cards for kidney patients.