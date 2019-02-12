Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted one week time to Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) to submit reply regarding illegal bus terminals in federal capital.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition regarding the encroachments by the transporters at Faizabad.

The bench asked the ITA to provide the details of transporters having no licenses and running bus terminals at unapproved places of the city.

During hearing, Justice Farooq observed that the court, however, was not authorized to issue directives regarding the bus terminals at Pirwadai Rawalpindi as this area was not in its domain.

The ITA representative sought time from the court to submit written reply on the matter which was allowed by the bench.