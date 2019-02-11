Share:

HAFIZABAD-Trees and ornamental plants were not only important for human lives as these provide oxygen but also eliminate pollution and make the environment beautiful and pleasant, Divisional Forest Officer Syed Asim Azhar Naqvi said.

He said that 181,000 saplings would be planted in schools, colleges, hospitals, public parks, offices and road sides in the district during the current tree plantation campaign.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Mirza inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sampling in the district complex. He called upon members of civil society to ensure to plant at least one sapling each to make the environment pleasant. The forest department today planted 500 saplings.