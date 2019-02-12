Share:

ISLAMABAD - A group of Indonesian students on Monday called on International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) President Dr. Ahmed Yousif A-Draiweesh.

Dr Al-Draiweesh said that international students are omen of cultural diversity at the university said a news release issued here.

He said that Indonesian students are always active in cultural activities and they are the real ambassador of the institution as they are holding key posts in Indonesia.

IIUI President said that university is pursuing the goal of internationalization. He assured that Indonesian students will be provided maximum facilities to acquire quality education.

Dr Al-Draiweesh also ensured the new students about provision of all available resources to provide best learning atmosphere at the campus.

He said that it is responsibility of students to head the Muslim world towards path of success.

AIOU provides free education to Balochistan and tribal region

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced here Monday that it will continue to provide Matric education free of cost to the students of Balo chistan and tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KP) former FATA for spring semester 2019.

The AIOU is only educational institution in the country that has made available free education to marginalized or less-developed areas of the country at the secondary-level.

The admissions for Matric have already declared that will continue till March 5. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that the students of these two areas will take benefit of this facility.

Proving free education to students of Baluchistan and tribal region is meant to supplement the government’s efforts to upgrade educational facilities in the country and to bring maximum number of the people in the educational net.

The University is already providing free education to neglected sections of the society that includes disabled persons, prisoners, drop-out girls and transgender group.

Accordingly, the University takes care of economically less-privileged areas of the country.

It may be mentioned here that the AIOU had already waived off tuition fee for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of the tribal areas.

It is also providing scholarships to the deserving students to ensure that nobody should be deprived of education due to financial constraints.