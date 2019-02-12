Share:

KARACHI - The Indus Hospital Golf Tournament is an annual event which serves to raise funds for various initiatives and endeavors at The Indus Hospital. This year distinguished golfers played at Airmen Golf Club in Karachi to help Indus Hospital to provide free-of-cost prosthetic/orthotic devices to around 4,700 patients awaiting to overcome their lower limb disabilities. According to WHO an estimated 0.5 % of the general population of the world is physically disabled and requires some kind of rehabilitation and assistive devices. This percentage is much higher for developing countries where there are minimal health services available and the population is affected by multiple diseases and conflicts. Keeping this in view, The Indus Hospital took the initiative to set up 3 Physical Rehabilitation Centers (PRC) in Karachi, Muzaffargarh and Lahore, with the help of its partners- International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), CHAL Foundation in Islamabad and the Government. To-date IHN has been able to enable more than 6,600 patients to overcome their lower limb disabilities by providing prosthetic &orthotic devices, and training and physiotherapy services – absolutely free. Chief guests renowned cricketer Muhammad Yousuf and Indus Hospital’s beneficiary Ayesha Noor, a 7 year old cancer patient, gave away awards to the winners. It is our aim at the Indus Health Network to be able to restore millions of more lives, with cutting edge and state-of-the-art rehabilitative services, for patients from all across Pakistan.–PR