LAHORE - Provincial Secretary for Information and Culture Momin Agha on Monday urged information officers to play a proactive role in highlighting government’s performance in the print and electronic media. Chairing a meeting of DGPR officers after assuming charge as information secretary, Agha stressed upon the officers to maintain a close liaison with the concerned ministers as well as the departments to keep abreast of the good work being done for welfare of the public.

The meeting was attended by DGPR Amjad Hussain Bhatti, PROs and sectional heads of the Directorate General. The participants deliberated upon formulation of an effective media strategy for better projection of government’s policies and the practical steps taken to implement them. Momin Agha said it was primary responsibility of the information officers to work for image-building of the provincial regime by highlighting its performance in different sectors. He stressed that the officers should shun political affiliations, if any, and demonstrate best degree of performance. While lauding the performance, commitment and dedication of the DGPR officers, Secretary Information acknowledged that they were doing their best in limited resources.

Earlier, the DGPR Amjad Hussain Bhatti briefed the Secretary Information about the DGPR office in detail.