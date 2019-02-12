Share:

JERUSALEM:- Israeli forces rounded up 22 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Monday. The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities. The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians. According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,000 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including six parliament members, 52 women and 270 minors.