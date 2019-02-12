Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Monday said that the people of Sindh are deprived of gas; despite the fact that the federal government has already increased the gas tariff; which he maintained that tantamount a sheer injustice with the people of the province, particularly the people of Karachi.

In a statement issued here, Hafiz Naeem expressed his concern over the shortage of gas supply to the people, saying that it was a prime responsibility of the federal and provincial governments to ensure availability of gas to the people.

He further said that the Sindh Chief Minister cannot consider himself out from the current prevailing gas shortage by just writing a letter to the federal authorities. He was of the view that the industrial and trade activities are also being affected due to the shortage of gas.

The JI leader further said that the commuters are also facing difficulties due to the closure of CNG stations, as they are facing hardships to reach at their offices. “The federal government of Pakistan (PTI) has failed to ensure availability of basic facilities to the masses. The shortage of water and power is a question mark over the performance of the government,” he added.

He further said that the infrastructure of the city has already been destroyed; however; the political parties in power including PTI, PPP and MQM are not paying any heed towards the burning issues of the masses.