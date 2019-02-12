Share:

LAHORE: Lahore District and Sessions Judge Khalid Nawaz directed to ensure foolproof security on and around the sessions court premises in the wake of a youth’s murder in front of the courts Baba Ground gate last Friday. The top district judge directed the police to deploy policemen in plainclothes. The judge was presiding over a meeting which reviewed the security arrangements taken in the lower courts. The meeting was also attended by Additional Sessions Judge Arshad Javed, Aftab Akhtar, senior judges and senior police officials. SP Security told the meeting that more security personnel had been deployed in and around the court premises and pledged that the security of the court visitors including litigants and lawyers would be made foolproof. Last Friday, the youth was shot dead outside the sessions court in Lahore by unidentified bikers. The victim identified as Bilal Azeem had reached the court to secure pre-arrest interim bail in a case registered against him. However, the two bike riders opened fire him killing him on the spot. Over the past few years, because of poor security steps, several people have been murdered within court premises in Punjab provinces. Last month, three people, including a legal clerk, were killed by unidentified men in a Pakpattan court premises.–Staff Reporter