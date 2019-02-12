Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah on Tuesday warned to immobilize the parliament if the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif were ousted from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He warned that a motion of no confidence against Shahbaz Sharif would be detrimental. In the past, PTI members used to dance in the parliament and stand on the table. “If the government does not change its course of action, the opposition would be forced to do the same in the assembly,” he said, adding that the opposition would not allow such execution of governmental affairs in the NA.

He further criticized Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and stated that he has been doing ‘container’ alike politics in the assembly.

“The government has failed while pushing the general public to get involved in fights,” he said, adding that the PM’s meeting with International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) managing director was shameful for the country.