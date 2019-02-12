Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of parliamentarians from KP has called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production and Investment, Abdul Razaq Dawood. The parliamentarians highlighted different issues being faced by the business community and farmers in KP. The delegation informed that jiggery, which is an important agricultural product, faced issues in its export to Afghanistan particularly procedural hurdles imposed by the Afghan customs. The Ministry of Commerce took up the issue with their Afghan counterparts, a separate HS Code was allocated and duty on jaggery was dropped from 20% to 03%. The parliamentarians requested that efforts should be made for overseas marketing for jaggery. The Ministry of Commerce assured that Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) would particularly focus on promoting agriculture produces including jaggery. The parliamentarians pointed out barriers on and beyond the Pak-Afghan border.

These barriers are negatively impacting Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan. The adviser apprised the parliamentarians about the recent initiatives taken to improve exports and imports at different entry/exit points bordering with Afghanistan. It is pertinent to mention that recently Prime Minister of Pakistan directed the relevant stakeholders in the public sector to make necessary arrangements for the Torkham border to work round the clock.