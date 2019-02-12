Share:

ISLAMABAD - The LNG shortage on Monday once again hit the country and to overcome the deficit gas supply to RLNG based power plants, supply to fertiliser and CNG industries was stopped.

In view of non-berthing of PSO cargo, RLNG re-gasification from T1 Engro Terminal has now been reduced to 220 MMCFD, said a a spokesman of the Sui Northern Gas Limited here.

According to the spokesman the total RLNG available is 600 MMCFD at this time.

The weather condition at port may become more severe by Tuesday (today) and resultantly berthing of PLL upcoming cargo may get into difficulty.

This may reduce RLNG availability to only 400 MMCFD in case of such an eventuality. Under the circumstances we have shut down GPPS with immediate effect alongwith fertiliser CNG and non zero rated industry.

So that domestic consumers will face minimum problems. As soon as system improves gas supply shall be restored.

The total LNG supply is 1000 MMCFD but due to delay in the berthing of cargo there is only 600 MMCFD which will be further reduced around 400.

An official in the Petroleum Division said that as per the forecast the weather in the port will remain the same till the end of the week.

However, he said that they will try to berth the cargo at as soon the weather become a bit normal.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of Pakistan State Oil said that “PSO understands the situation with SNGPL due to weather problem. The LNG Cargo reported in Pakistan as per stipulated time. However, berthing delay due to weather is something that PSO does not have control over.

Port authorities will hopefully let the cargo berth on top priority as soon as weather is supportive”.

Currently, the three LNG based power plants Bhikki Power plant Sheikhupura, Balloki, Kasur district and Haveli Bahadur Shah, Jhang district were contributing 2200 MW electricity to the national grid.

After the discontinuity of gas to the power plants the plants have been shut down and the supply from the plant come to the halt, said official source.

There was temporary shortfall due to gas supply cut to some of plants; 800MW is being met from Hydel sources while for rest demand has been to other fuel power plants.

Only 2 to 3 hours temporary load management being carried. However, later in the evening the shortfall was overcome through additional supply of electricity from coal and furnace oil generation plants.

This once again has exposed the weakness of the supply chain of LNG as a small delay in berthing of the LNG cargo has caused such a big disruption in the gas supply and the companies concerned were unable to meet the demand of the basic industries, official sources in the Ministry of Energy(Power Division) said.