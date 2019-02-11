Share:

SARGODHA-Father of an abducted girl gunned down a kidnapper in police custody at district court on Monday.

One Fateh Khan, a resident of Bismillah Homes, had filed a case against Khurram Javed over abduction of his daughter Eid Bibi (16) on December 30, 2018. Police sources revealed that the accused had taken the girl to Karachi. However, police recovered the girl and arrested accused Khurram Javed. Yesterday, Sajjid Shaheed police brought the accused to produce him in the court of Judicial Magistrate Hasanat Aslam Gondal. Suddenly, Fateh Khan opened fire with pistol on handcuffed accused Khurram Javed who died on the spot because of not receiving any instant medical aid. Due to firing incident, stampede occurred there.

However, police apprehended accused Fateh Khan and moved the body to the morgue of District Headquarters Teaching Hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, a team headed by SP investigation was formed for further investigation.