SHARAQPUR SHARIF-A man was murdered by his cousin in Trriday Wali near Sharaqpur Sharif here the other day.

According to police, Rana Maqsood had a dispute with his cousin Akram; and he had been planning to murder him. With the collusion of his friends, Rana Maqsood called his cousin Akram to a specific spot and shot him dead.

Sharaqpur police shifted the body of the deceased to THQ Hospital for post-mortem and started investigation.