Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pak-Saudi relations are going to be strengthen with every passing day.

He was addressing to 25 members delegation of 27th Advanced Diplomatic Course arranged by foreign services academy, here on Tuesday, he said, Pakistan believes in better relations with neighboring countries, as people of the country has sacrificed a lot for peace.

He said that Pakistan is in favor of peace in Afghanistan and across borders. Saudi Arabia helped Pakistan at every critical juncture. Tour of Prince Mohammad Bin Salman will reinforce the knot between Pak Saudi relations.

He said that Saudi Arabia will sign MOUs in Oil, Renewable Energy and Minerals Sectors. Pakistan will become strong and prosperous because of the Investment of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan played an active role for the elimination of terrorism and discriminates and such acts.